CHICAGO — Two men were robbed in the city’s West Town neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

According to police, two men, 28 and 42 were outside near the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 4:53 a.m. when they were approached by three individuals wearing ski masks and armed with handguns.

Police said the armed individuals took their belongings and fled southbound.

There were no injuries reported and there is currently no one in custody at this time. Police are investigating the incident.