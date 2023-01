CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park.

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery.

The men took the cash drawer containing an unknown amount of money before fleeing on foot, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.