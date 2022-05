CHICAGO — Two men died Saturday afternoon in West Englewood after shooting each other, according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were near the sidewalk just before 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they both revealed firearms and fired shots, striking each other.

The men were both taken to University of Chicago Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by area detectives.