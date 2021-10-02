2 men injured in West Town shooting

CHICAGO A 25-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were injured in a shooting in the city’s West Town community area early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the men were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Division Street just after 1:35 a.m. when they were each shot in the leg by an unknown perpetrator.

The 25-year-old man self-transported to Rush Hospital and is in good condition. The 34-year-old man self-transported to St. Mary Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and there are no further details. The shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

