2 men injured in Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were injured in a shooting in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the men were in an alley in the 4200 block of North Bernard Street at approximately 2:48 p.m. when both were struck by an unknown perpetrator.

The 20-year-old man was struck to the right arm and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition.

The 27-year-old man was struck multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

