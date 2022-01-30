2 men injured, 1 seriously in North Side shooting

CHICAGO — Two men were injured in a shooting in Logan Square Sunday morning, with one victim in serious condition, according to police.

Police said two men were shot in the 2200 block of North Humboldt Boulevard just before 5:35 a.m. Sunday.

A 44-year-old man was struck to the thigh and self-transported to Humboldt Park Hospital in good condition. A 33-year-old man was grazed to the head and taken to Humboldt Park Hospital in serious condition. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

There is no further information and Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.