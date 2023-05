CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead on the city’s West Side.

Police said two men, between the ages of 40-50, were found unresponsive in the 900 block of North Pulaski around 12:23 a.m. Monday. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, there was no signs of injury or trauma to either of the men’s bodies.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.