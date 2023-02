CHICAGO — Two men were found dead inside an apartment on the city’s South Side.

Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of East 80th Street around 11:15 p.m. Monday, where two men were unresponsive.

The men were discovered by an acquaintance who was checking in on them.

The victims appeared to have been shot in the head, according to police. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.