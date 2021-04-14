2 men fatally shot in Englewood: police

CHICAGO — Two men were shot and killed in the South Side’s Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the men were sitting in a car on the 7300 block of South Stewart Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when another man fired shots into the car and fled in a red SUV.

The men tried to drive away and struck several parked cars.

A 31-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound on his armpit and was later pronounced dead. The other man, whose age is unknown, was shot in the head and pronounced at the scene.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One is investigating.