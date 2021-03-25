2 men fatally shoot each other during argument on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men shot and killed each other during an argument in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of S. Kingston. Police say two men got into an altercation inside of an apartment unit, at which point they each displayed handguns and fatally shot each other.

An 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and lower abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

The second man, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder, hand and leg, and was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities say he was known to police.

Two handguns were recovered from the scene.

Area Two detectives investigating. Police say this shooting is a domestic-related incident.