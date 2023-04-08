CHICAGO — Two men succumbed to their injuries and died after a shooting that took place in in Garfield Park Friday afternoon.

According to police, two unknown men, 25 and 28, were on the street near the 4400 block of West West End Avenue around 12:27 p.m. when they were both shot by an unknown offender.

Police say the 25-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right flank and the 28-year-old was shot in the head.

Both men were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and were pronounced dead shortly after.

Police are currently investigating the incident.