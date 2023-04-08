CHICAGO — Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood early Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers were called to the 7000 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 5:27 p.m.

Police said a 24-year-old man and another male of unknown age were on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an offender from inside the vehicle opened fire on the two.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other victim, a male of unknown age, was shot multiple times to the body and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and/or a conviction in the investigation of this incident, CPD encourages you to file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.