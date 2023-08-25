CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with the murder of 41-year-old woman who is the mother of a Ohio State wide receiver from Chicago.

On the morning of July 16 at around 2 a.m., CPD responded to the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard, located in Garfield Park, on the report of a shooting involving multiple victims.

Police at the scene located five people suffering from various gunshot wounds, including Ashley Griggs, 41. Griggs died as a result of the shooting.

The other four victims were transported in fair condition.

Manuel Bahamon, 22, of Chicago, and Ismael Lozada, 23, of Elmwood Park, have been charged in connection with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Griggs is the mother of highly-touted Ohio State freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate. He attended Marist High School before transferring to the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida for his last two years of school.

Bahamon was arrested in the 3100 block of North Sayre and Lozada was arrested in the 6500 block of West Montrose in Harwood Heights.