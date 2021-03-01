2 men charged in Marquette Park killing of 16-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in the city’s Southwest Side last Friday face first-degree murder charges.

Jesus Moro and Sergio Rodriquez are accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old following an argument in Marquette Park.

According to police, the victim, Julian Castillo, was visiting a friend when the two suspects started arguing with him in the 6300 block of S. Richmond around 9 p.m. Police say he was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jesus Moro, 21, of Chicago

Sergio Rodriguez, 20, of Chicago

Both Moro and Rodriquez were arrested minutes after the shooting. Each were scheduled to appear in court Monday.