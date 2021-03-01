2 men charged in Marquette Park killing of 16-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in the city’s Southwest Side last Friday face first-degree murder charges.
Jesus Moro and Sergio Rodriquez are accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old following an argument in Marquette Park.
According to police, the victim, Julian Castillo, was visiting a friend when the two suspects started arguing with him in the 6300 block of S. Richmond around 9 p.m. Police say he was shot multiple times.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Both Moro and Rodriquez were arrested minutes after the shooting. Each were scheduled to appear in court Monday.