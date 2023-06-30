CHICAGO — Investigators with the Chicago Police Department arrested two men on Friday in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts.

According to the Chicago Police Department, members of the Chicago Major Autor Theft Investigations United arrested two men on the 4500 block of West North Avenue on Friday, June 30.

Marzel Woodard (left) and Vincent Parks (right)

Marzel Woodard, 36, and Vincent Parks, 36, were both arrested and charged in connection with an investigation of stolen catalytic converters.

CPD reported that over 200 catalytic converters and equipment used in the thefts were recovered from a building where the pair was arrested.

No further information has been made available at this time.