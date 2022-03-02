2 men beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO — Two men were beaten and robbed on the Red Line on the Near North Side, according to police.

Chicago police said the men, ages 44 and 18, were on the train Tuesday night around 9 p.m. near the 800 block of North State Street when several people attacked them and stole their belongings.

The attackers, a group of 5 or 6, ran off the train near State and Grand.

The men were taken to Northwestern Hospital with minor injuries.

No one has been taken into custody. The incident is under investigation.