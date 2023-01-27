CHICAGO — Two men are in custody for robbing three convenience stories on the city’s South Side early Friday morning.

According to CPD, the men entered a convenience store at the location of 2400 block of West 103rd Street around 2:11 a.m. and announced a robbery. They took an unknown amount of USC and cigarettes before fleeing.

Another armed robbery also took place at a 7-Eleven location at the 1000 block of South Sawyer Avenue around 2:05 a.m.

Chicago Police took the men into custody near the 1000 block of East 80th Street. There were no injuries and charges are pending.