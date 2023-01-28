CHICAGO — Two men were arrested and later charged Saturday morning after allegedly committing an armed robbery and stealing from a business in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Joshua Glenn, 20, and Robert Smith, 22, were arrested around 3 a.m. after being positively identified as the offenders who, earlier in the day, robbed a man and took merchandise from a retail business in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue.

Glenn was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing. Smith was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

No other information is available at this time.