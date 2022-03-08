2 men arrested after authorities raid alleged brothel on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two men were arrested after a joint investigation led to the raid of an alleged brothel on the Northwest Side.

On March 4, Cook County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 4800 block of West Roscoe.

As a result of the raid, investigators said they found items consistent with operations of a brothel. Two guns were also recovered, including a Glock with a switch that made it fully-automatic.

Police believe Antonio Sanchez Cortes, 34, of Libertyville, allegedly operated the brothel. He was charged with promoting prostitution.

Joseangel Villagran, 22, who police said lived in the apartment, was charged with promoting prostitution and

aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Authorities believe he was the doorman.

Two women were recovered from the location. Both victims were offered services from Cook County Sheriff’s victim advocate specialists.