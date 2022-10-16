CHICAGO — Two separate incidents led to two men being temporarily abducted and robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field early Sunday morning, police said.

The first incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday when two unidentified men forced a 27-year-old man into a grey sedan at gunpoint in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. The victim was driven a few blocks and let go after the offenders took his wallet and phone.

The second incident happened about 15 minutes later in the 1100 block of West Addison Street. A 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a man forced him into a grey sedan at gunpoint. The victim was driven to an unknown area and let go after the offender took his phone and wallet.

Neither victim was injured in either incident.

Police have no one in custody and no other information is available at this time.