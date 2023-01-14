CHICAGO — Two Loyola University of Chicago students were robbed within minutes apart late Friday night near campus.

Around 10:08 p.m. near West Arthur Avenue and North Lakewood Avenue, a student was threatened by someone demanding their cell phone, according to a crime alert from the university. A gun was threatened but wasn’t visible.

Just two minutes later, a student was walking in the same area when several people approached them, showed a knife and demanded the student’s cell phone, according to the alert.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call campus safety at 773-508-SAFE or Chicago police at 911 or 312-744-8263.