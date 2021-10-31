2 killed, over a dozen injured in Joliet Township Halloween party shooting

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. — Two people were killed and “over a dozen” people were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party early Sunday morning, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said officers responded to 10 to 12 gunshots heard just before 12:40 a.m. in the area of Jackson Street and Walnut Street in Joliet Township. Upon a sergeant responding to the scene, approximately 100 people were witnessed fleeing eastbound on Jackson Street.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred in the backyard of a residence at 1018 East Jackson Street.

Officers discovered numerous people with gunshot wounds in the backyard and near other residences in the area.

Police said over a dozen individuals were injured by gunfire and transported to local hospitals. Two individuals died from their injuries, and four other individuals were reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses stated there were two shooters in the incident and that there were approximately 200 people at the party.

  • One shooter is described as a Hispanic man of average height, wearing a red hoodie, black flat-billed hat and dark pants.
  • The other shooter is described as an average-sized Black or Hispanic man wearing a yellow hoodie and a ski mask.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detective Danielle Strohm at 815-727-8574 extension 4930, or e-mail dstrohm@willcosheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be reported here.

