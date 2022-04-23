CHICAGO — Two people were wounded and two people were killed in a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s Southwest Side, according to officials.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard. Police said four men were on the sidewalk when a grey vehicle drove by and a gunman inside opened fire towards the crowd.

A 42-year-old man was struck multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was struck to the arm and and back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A 48-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A fourth man of an unknown age sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no further information and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.