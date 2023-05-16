CHICAGO — Two teens have been hospitalized after being shot outside of a Chicago Public Library branch in Garfield Park Tuesday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the Henry E. Legler Regional Branch of the Chicago Public Library on the 100 block of South Pulaski in Garfield Park just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, CPD discovered two individuals had been shot. A 16-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds to the legs was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

A 12-year-old boy was also shot. A library security guard rushed to his aid, carrying him inside and calling for an ambulance. The 12-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

A witness said they heard this all started over adults getting into a fight with a group of younger kids outside the library.

A man and woman were taken into custody on the 3900 block of West Madison. Police did recover a weapon for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.