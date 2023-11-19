CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after two juveniles were found shot to death in an alley on the city’s South Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, the two boys were found in an alley in the 800 block of East 89th Place in Chatham just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene by Chicago fire officials.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved and an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call CPD Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.