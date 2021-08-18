2 injured in Southwest Side shooting; 1 in serious condition

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were inside a parked car in the 5700 block of South Wolcott Avenue at approximately 8:50 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown perpetrator.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The 18-year-old woman was struck to the cheek and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

The 20-year-old man was struck to the back side and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News