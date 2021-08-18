2 injured in Southwest Side shooting; 1 in serious condition

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were inside a parked car in the 5700 block of South Wolcott Avenue at approximately 8:50 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown perpetrator.

The 18-year-old woman was struck to the cheek and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

The 20-year-old man was struck to the back side and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.