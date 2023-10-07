CHICAGO — Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting on the city’s Far South Side left two people injured.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of East 130th Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Offices say two people, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were inside a car when someone pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and began firing shots.

Police say the man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and the woman was shot in the hand. Both were taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.