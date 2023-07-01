CHICAGO — Two men were injured Saturday afternoon in a pair of shootings on the West Side.

The first incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. Washington, where a 19-year-old male standing outside was shot in the lower back.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About an hour later, police say a 23-year-old man was standing in the 300 block of S. Hamlin when someone in a stolen Chevy Equinox opened fire.

The 23-year-old was also struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in either shooting.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Chicago police are investigating.