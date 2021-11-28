2 injured in River North shooting

CHICAGO — Two men were injured in a shooting in River North early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the men were in a car in the 200 block of West Huron Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. when they were approached by two men and one of them opened fire, striking both men.

A 22-year-old man was grazed to the face and shot in the leg and a 25-year-old man was grazed to the face. They self-transported to Northwestern Hospital where they are in fair condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

