2 injured in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said a 36-year-old woman and a man of an unknown age were inside separate vehicles in the 7600 block of South State Street just after 6:20 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached and an occupant exited the car and opened fire.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The woman was struck to the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The man was struck to the body and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital in an unknown condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.