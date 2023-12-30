CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after two people were injured in an early-morning shooting on the city’s North Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Grace Street in Wrigleyville.

Officers say the two people were walking on the sidewalk in the area when someone inside a brown sedan opened fire.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police say the second victim, also a 27-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his right leg but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information on is asked to call CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.