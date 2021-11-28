2 injured in drive-by shooting in North Park

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s North Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the individuals were traveling in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Foster Avenue when an unknown gunman in a black SUV fired shots, striking them both.

The woman was struck to the arm and the man was grazed to the face and struck to the shoulder and knee. They self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital and are in good condition.

There are no suspects in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.