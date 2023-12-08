CHICAGO — Two people are injured after a car crash during a police chase on the city’s South Side.

According to preliminary information, Illinois State Police observed a white Chrysler driving recklessly around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near 71st Street and Union Avenue.

When troopers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high-rate of speed.

The chase ended at 71st Street and Francisco Avenue after the vehicle crashed into five parked cars. ISP reports a man and woman, the driver and passenger, were injured in the accident. One had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters.

Both the man and woman were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers recovered a gun from the vehicle. No further details have been provided at this time.