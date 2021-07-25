2 injured, 1 critically in Near South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were injured in a shooting in the city’s Near South Side community area, according to police.

Police said the two men were standing outside in the 0-100 block of East Cermak Road at approximately 3:58 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator in a black vehicle traveling eastbound on Cermak Road began firing shots, striking both men.

The 30-year-old man was struck once to the left calf and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. The 43-year-old man was struck once to the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.