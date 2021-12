CHICAGO — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night in the city’s Near North neighborhood, according to Chicago fire officials.

Fire officials said two people were shot at approximately 9 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue.

A 22-year-old man sustained critical injuries and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 24-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

There is currently no further information.