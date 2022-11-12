CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a man of his belongings on the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning.

According to police, a man was headed northbound on the Red Line around the 1100 block of South State Street at 1:42 a.m. when 4 to six men approached him and requested cigarettes.

The man said he did not have any cigarettes on him, and the group of men began to beat him on the train, remove his personal items and a pack of cigarettes.

Later, when the train stopped at the Roosevelt station, the man exited and the group continued to beat him, police said.

One of the men took out a box cutter and was able to flee the scene. Two of the men were recognized via security cameras and were taken into custody.

The man suffered multiple lacerations to the face and was treated on the scene. Police are still investigating the incident.