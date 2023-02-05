CHICAGO — Two men are in critical condition and one woman was injured after they were shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Ashburn neighborhood Saturday night.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was driving near the 3400 West 79th Street around 10:10 p.m. when he was shot in the torso multiple times by an unidentified man in a dark-colored charger that was travelling parallel. The man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old passenger sitting in the back seat sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is also listed in critical condition at the same hospital.

Police say another 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the shoulder and is listed in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.