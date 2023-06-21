CHICAGO — Two people have been found guilty in the murder of a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said a jury found Devin Barron and Jaylen Saulsberry guilty in the murder of Dwain Williams.

Willaims was shot and killed in December 2020 on the Southwest Side of Chicago.

A third suspect, Dwian Johnson, who was charged in the case, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Johnson testified against the other two defendants during the trial.

Williams was confronted by the group outside a popcorn shop.

He was walking to his SUV when police said they tried to carjack him.

Williams tried to defend himself with his own gun before he was shot and killed.

He was a firefighter for more than 20 years.

His wife told the Chicago Tribune he “put his whole heart” into the city.