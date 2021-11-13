2 found dead inside Riverside apartment after reported burglary

RIVERSIDE, Ill. — Two people were found dead inside a Riverside apartment following a reported burglary, according to police.

Police said officers arrived at 63 Forest Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday for a reported burglary at the apartments located at the listed address.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who were unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverside police said the incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the community.

The incident is under investigation, with no further details on the age or gender of the deceased or possible suspects.