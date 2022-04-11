CHICAGO — An elderly couple was found dead inside a senior living facility in Uptown Sunday night after a call for a well-being check, according to police.

Police said officers were able to make entry into the apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. where a 79-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were found dead.

Officials said the man had sustained “some sort of trauma” to the face and the woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident and no one is in custody.