CHICAGO — Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot multiple times and killed on Chicago’s South Side.

According to police, a 42-year-old and 33-year-old man around 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of King Drive.

The 42-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old man was also shot multiple times and attempted to self-transport to the hospital, but came to a stop after striking a vehicle in the 5500 block of South Wentworth.

Police said the 33-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that was struck by the shooting victim’s car was occupied by a man and woman who sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.