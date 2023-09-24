CHICAGO — University officials say two DePaul students were involved in separate robberies overnight.

According to the university, the robberies happened between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the Lincoln Park campus.

According to a news release sent out by the university on Sunday, the robberies happened at the quad near West Belden Avenue and North Seminary Avenue, and at the intersection of West Belden Avenue and North Racine Avenue.

University officials say during both incidents, the offenders approached the students and demanded their belongings. During one of the robberies, an offender pulled out a weapon and hit a student with it. Officials did not say what type of weapon was used.

Following the robberies the university says it will be increasing its public safety presence on both campuses and Chicago police will be increasing patrols around campus.

The university urges students to take extra steps to remain aware of their surroundings.