CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a domestic dispute that ended in the death of two people, in two different locations on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a 55-year-old man walked into a home in the 8300 block of South Luella and shot a man in the head.

The 55-year-old then chased a 26-year-old woman to the 8200 block of South Paxton where police say she was struck in the head with a blunt object. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding officers placed the 55-year-old into custody.