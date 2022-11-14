CHICAGO — Two people are dead after being shot inside a car on the city’s Southwest Side. A police officer is also hospitalized in connection with the shooting.

Details remain limited, but the shooting occurred at the intersection of W. 21st Street and S. Western Avenue around 2 p.m. Chicago police said two people – a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman – were shot inside a vehicle traveling eastbound on 21st Street. Fire officials said an ambulance transported both victims to a nearby hospital in “extremely critical condition,” where they were later pronounced dead.

A source told WGN News that the two shooting victims were not expected to survive.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, the injured police officer suffered a leg injury, though it is unknown if the officer was wounded. Police officers took three people into their custody as a result. The officer was said to be maintaining control of the scene when the injury occurred.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.