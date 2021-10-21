2 dead in Logan Square shooting, carjacking

CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a shooting and carjacking in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was sitting at a bus stop in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday when he was approached by another man who opened fire after an argument. The man was shot in the chest and pronounced at the scene.

The gunman then ran to the 2300 block of North Keystone Avenue where he shot a 41-year-old man and stole his vehicle. The 41-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody and police are investigating.