2 dead after South Shore shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a South Shore shooting.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at Big Salem’s Food Mart near 71st Street and South East End Avenue.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shooting into the store when two other people returned fire from inside.

A 49-year-old man was caught in that crossfire. He was shot in the neck and head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The 16-year-old was also taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck and abdomen. He was later pronounced dead.

The other two shooters were able to get away and no one has been taken into custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.