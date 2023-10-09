CHICAGO — Two people are dead on Monday after a shooting inside of a convenience store on the city’s South Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Ashland Avenue in Englewood around 2:35 p.m.

Police say a victim and a 28-year-old offender were involved in a fight before both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

According to police, both people involved were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the altercation or who fired the shots. Police say Area One detectives are now investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.