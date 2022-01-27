2 dead after shooting, fiery crash in Ravenswood

CHICAGO — Two people were killed following a shooting and subsequent crash Thursday night in Ravenswood.

At around 5:05 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of West Wilson on the report of a shooting. Following a preliminary investigation, police believe two males were driving when unknown suspects in a white truck fired shots.

The driver, a male with no age given, was struck by gunfire, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a “fixed object.” The vehicle then started on fire.

A 28-year-old man in the vehicle was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Masonic Hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time, it’s unknown if the victims died from being shot or the fiery crash.

No one is in custody as police investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.