2 dead after shooting, crash in South Chicago

CHICAGO — Two people died Monday after a shooting and crash in South Chicago.

Just after 11:50 a.m., police responded to the 8700 block of South Saginaw on the report of a crash.

Police said two males were shot while driving. After they were shot, they hit another vehicle and then a tree. One male was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.