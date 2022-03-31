CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a shooting in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said a man, 32, and a woman, 31, were traveling in their car on the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue around 5:50 a.m. Thursday when someone driving in front of them stepped out of the car and approached their vehicle.

The man and woman got into an argument with the person who got out of their car and the offender fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

Both the man and woman were struck multiple times and were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. They were later pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.